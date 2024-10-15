Man shoots neighbor who allegedly forced his way inside and threatened to kill him

So far, investigators say it appears the man who was shot is the one who will face charges. He's accused of forcing his way into his neighbor's apartment and threatening to kill him.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury will decide if charges will be filed against a man accused of shooting his neighbor in west Houston.

Houston police said the man was threatened before he opened fire.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the Westmount at Eldridge apartments on Elridge Parkway, just north of Ricon Drive in the Eldridge West Oaks neighborhood.

HPD said a younger neighbor, who they believe had been drinking, went to his elderly neighbor's apartment, knocked on the door, and then forced his way inside.

Police said he accused the older man of calling the cops on him and then threatened to kill him. HPD said the older neighbor never actually called the police on the man.

At that point, the older neighbor grabbed a gun and shot the man twice, according to police.

So far, investigators say it appears the younger neighbor is the one who will face charges.

"The DA's office and HPD's Major Assaults Division are currently investigating this, and it's likely the person who was shot will be charged later on today and the rest of it will be referred to a grand jury in the future," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

The neighbor who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police did not immediately release further details about his condition.

