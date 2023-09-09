WATCH LIVE

Spring woman found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, HCSO says

Saturday, September 9, 2023 5:45PM
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found dead Saturday morning in the Spring area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to an incident on East Mossy Oaks Road, near Holzwarth and the Grand Parkway, at about 9:38 a.m.

A woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The victim is believed to be in her 20s, according to deputies.

Authorities said the victim, who arrived to assist a friend leaving an alleged abusive relationship, was shot by the suspect. The suspect hasn't been arrested.

No further details were immediately released. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

