Man found dead at apartment complex, 2nd victim found at hospital after N. Harris Co. shooting

An off-duty officer working as a security guard found a man dead -- lying on the sidewalk near the front of the complex, HCSO said. A trail of blood led investigators to the second victim.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are working to learn more about a shooting that left one person dead and another hurt in north Harris County overnight.

The shooting happened at the Chartwell Court Apartments on Ella Boulevard, just north of W. Airtex Boulevard.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the motive in the shooting is still a big question.

Deputies were called to the apartments around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after an off-duty officer who was working an extra job as a security guard found a man dead -- lying on the sidewalk near the front of the complex.

Once investigators started looking at surveillance video, they saw that another man had been shot, too. They followed a trail of blood to another apartment and learned the man had been taken to the hospital.

Investigators are hoping to get some understanding of what happened when they talk to him.

The sheriff's office said both men who were shot are in their mid-20s to early 30s. A weapon and several shell casings were reportedly found at the scene.

"There is a pistol that was recovered, laying not too far from where our victim is, but at this point, we don't know who that belongs to or if its actually even a real firearm," Sgt. Ben Beall said.

Investigators said the surveillance video also shows two men fleeing the complex in a dark-colored car after the shooting.

HCSO said it was working to get a better description of the vehicle.

