1 of 2 suspects in deadly home invasion was out on 7 felony bonds, HPD says

Qiriathiam Phillips, 25, and Consetta Rao, 24, were both charged with murder in 29-year-old Tevin Watson's death.
Rao is also charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Phillips was out on 7 felony bonds at the time of this murder.
Officers responded to an apartment complex on Woodfair near Bissonnet at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25.
Upon arrival, officers found two children and Watson, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, in an apartment.
Phillips and Rao reportedly forced their way into the unit and shot Watson.
Police officers and paramedics provided medical assistance to Watson, but he later died at the hospital.
The children were not hurt, police said.
Police say Phillips was out on seven felony bonds at the time of the murder.
Similarly, another Houston man out on seven felony bonds is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and wounding their son earlier this month.
Zacchaeus Rashad Gaston, 27, was given bond again, this time at $1 million on a murder charge and $500,000 for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
An anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers led to Gaston's arrest.
