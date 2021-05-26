2 young children were inside apartment during deadly home invasion in SW Houston

Westside Officers and Robbery are at a shooting scene 9500 Woodfair. Adult male victim shot during an apparent home invasion. 202 pic.twitter.com/P8qOTIl5O8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 25, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say two young children were inside an apartment where a man was reportedly shot and killed in southwest Houston.According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex on Woodfair near Bissonnet around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.Two suspects reportedly forced their way into a unit and shot a man.The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It is unclear where the man was shot or if anything was taken during the invasion.The two young children are safe, according to HPD.Police did not have a description of the suspects.