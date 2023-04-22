Police said the alleged drunk driver may have been going about 100 miles an hour when she fatally struck the man, who had just gone on a first date at the donut shop.

Family identifies man hit and killed by alleged intoxicated driver following 1st date in Montrose

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been three days, and still, no formal charges have been filed in a horrifying crash that killed a man walking in a parking lot after a first date at a Montrose donut shop.

Police say the driver is still in the hospital and will be charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The family has identified the victim as Joseph McMullin.

Early Wednesday morning, McMullin was hit by a driver who police say was intoxicated and may have been going about 100 miles an hour.

McMullin was on a first date, leaving Voodoo Doughnut on Westheimer Road, when he was killed.

David Schuiling was in the same parking lot at the time of the crash.

He still can't believe he wasn't hit.

"She was coming around the corner kind of sideways, and when she went to correct, she overcorrected, and at that point, I didn't know where she was going to go," he said. "I actually got over here and started backing up. I was backing up in the parking lot here."

Surveillance video showed what happened after the crash.

The driver appeared to get out of her Porsche. A woman was in the passenger seat, and a man was in the back.

Houston police say they interviewed the 33-year-old driver at the scene before she was taken to the hospital.

"I'm sad and hurt. I don't even know the man, but it hurt me just seeing," Schuiling said.

