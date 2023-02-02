Man shot by Montgomery Co. deputies called 911 on himself, investigators say

Investigators said the 68-year-old man accused of pointing a gun at deputies called 911 and gave a description of a man with a gun outside -- but the description was actually of himself.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot multiple times by Montgomery County sheriff's deputies overnight, and investigators believe he called 911 on himself.

It all unfolded on Oak Crossing off Magnolia Boulevard -- not far from Magnolia Junior High.

Montgomery County investigators said a man at a house on Oak Crossing called 911 around 12:45 a.m. Thursday and said two men were outside, and one of them had a gun. Dispatch thought it was a burglary about to happen.

The man reportedly made multiple pleas for deputies to hurry during the phone call -- saying he thought someone was going to get shot.

The caller gave a detailed description of what the man with the gun was wearing, according to deputies.

When two deputies arrived at the home, they saw a man matching the description and told him to drop the gun several times, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said the man refused, pointed the gun at the deputies, and they both fired, shooting the man multiple times in the torso.

Deputies later discovered that the man they shot was actually the one who called 911. The description he gave dispatchers was reportedly a description of himself. Investigators believe there were never any intruders outside.

Investigators said the man is going through a "mental health crisis," which may have contributed to what happened. He's 68 years old.

Deputies said the man's family was asleep in the house the whole time and had no idea what was going on.

"It's a very strange situation. Not only is that subject now tragically injured, his family is going through the tragic situation," Specialist Steve Squier said. "And then we also understand our deputies are now going to go through the mental status of having discharged a weapon and caused injury of this nature because of the way this person behaved. It's a tragic event that's affecting many, many people."

The man was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

At this point -- he's not being charged with anything, but the case will go to a grand jury.

There is body camera video of what happened, though investigators haven't said if that will be released.

