Heavy law enforcement presence reported in Magnolia

While details of the situation were not immediately released, authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway at a storage unit in Montgomery County.

On Thursday, authorities shared about heavy law enforcement presence on Coleman Road in Magnolia. Details regarding the investigation were not immediately released, but authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.