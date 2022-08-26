'He didn't wrap himself': Mom questions lack of progress to solve death of son entombed in blanket

More than a month has gone by since a 27-year-old man's body was found wrapped in a blanket in a ditch. His mom speaks only to ABC13.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston mother is becoming more frustrated by the day after her son was found dead in a ditch in July.

Twenty-seven-year-old Michael Adamson's body was found on Tuesday, July 19, in a ditch on Brae Acres Road. Houston police said the body was wrapped in a black blanket and duct taped in a red sheet.

"He didn't wrap himself with duct tape and a blanket and dumped himself in a ditch. And those responsible need to pay for it," Kathleen Strole, the victim's mother, said. "I need answers. I've got to have closure. I've got to know one way or the other what happened."

On Thursday, police told ABC13 that it's an ongoing investigation, and their homicide division investigators are working on it.

An autopsy is pending. As of Thursday, Adamson's cause of death has not yet been determined by the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office.

Strole says all she knows is her son is dead. She doesn't know how he died and says she couldn't see him before he was laid to rest.

"I was denied seeing my son. I was denied an open casket because he had decomposed so much. He laid probably from Saturday night," Strole said.

Found on Adamson's body were his ID, a wallet, a set of keys, and a cross necklace his mother now wears.

"I need closure. My son didn't deserve to be thrown in a ditch like trash because he was not trash," she said.

She says someone out there knows something about how her son died or who left him in the ditch.

If you have any information on what happened to Michael Adamson, you're asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

