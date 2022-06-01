man killed

New photos show suspect sought in deadly shooting of man at taco truck in north Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

New photos show suspect sought in deadly shooting of man at taco truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a suspect vehicle caught on surveillance video at the scene of a deadly shooting earlier this week in north Houston.

HPD officers responded to a deadly shooting around 10:20 p.m. Sunday at a taco truck at 7525 Irvington Boulevard near Caperton Street.

According to witnesses, 23-year-old Mark Aguilar placed his order at the taco truck and walked back to his vehicle and sat in the driver's seat with the door open, waiting for his food.

That's when a Hispanic man exited a gray or silver, older model Chevrolet Tahoe and approached Aguilar, HPD said.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man shot and killed while waiting for food at taco truck in north Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators said a man was waiting for his food when two unidentified men approached him, pulled out their guns, and fired.



Both men exchanged words before the suspect reportedly shot Aguilar, ran back to his SUV and fled the scene.

Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD released surveillance photos of the Tahoe and the suspect, with hopes that the public can help them find the gunman.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentfatal shootingshots firedshootingfood trucksurveillanceman shotman killedsurveillance camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
'We would've been gone:' Houston mom shares how she escaped fatal fire
Man shot nephew in fear for his safety in N. Houston, HPD says
Video shows moments before 79-year-old hit by vehicle in East Houston
Man who broke down door was shot to death by woman inside, police say
TOP STORIES
'We would've been gone:' Houston mom shares how she escaped fatal fire
Texas DPS says teacher closed propped-open door before attack
Houston homicide rate down by 3% compared to this time in 2021
$1 billion project aims to expand Houston Ship Channel
Basketball player, a lead scorer during cancer battle, dies at 22
Rain chances creep up as a summer front approaches Thursday
Houston ISD to provide update on end-of-the-year security
Show More
Both pilots allegedly fall asleep on flight from NYC to Rome
ABC13 takes you through history of Houston's Vietnamese community
Signs exist to identify people who may turn to violence, expert says
$8/gallon: Los Angeles station charges eye-popping gas prices
Woman killed, 2 kids injured in parasailing accident in Florida Keys
More TOP STORIES News