New photos show suspect sought in deadly shooting of man at taco truck in north Houston

Investigators said a man was waiting for his food when two unidentified men approached him, pulled out their guns, and fired.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a suspect vehicle caught on surveillance video at the scene of a deadly shooting earlier this week in north Houston.HPD officers responded to a deadly shooting around 10:20 p.m. Sunday at a taco truck at 7525 Irvington Boulevard near Caperton Street.According to witnesses, 23-year-old Mark Aguilar placed his order at the taco truck and walked back to his vehicle and sat in the driver's seat with the door open, waiting for his food.That's when a Hispanic man exited a gray or silver, older model Chevrolet Tahoe and approached Aguilar, HPD said.Both men exchanged words before the suspect reportedly shot Aguilar, ran back to his SUV and fled the scene.Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene.HPD released surveillance photos of the Tahoe and the suspect, with hopes that the public can help them find the gunman.Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.