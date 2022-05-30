Man shot and killed while waiting for food at taco truck in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man was shot and killed overnight after he and his wife ordered from a taco truck.The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Irvington Boulevard and Caperton Street in north Houston.Investigators said a man and his wife were waiting for their food when two unidentified men approached them, pulled out their guns, and fired.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was not injured.Police did not mention a motive for the shooting, but investigators were looking into surveillance video in the area.