Chevron store clerk expected to survive gunshot to face in attempted robbery, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man walked into a Chevron in the Memorial area Monday night and, without making any demands, shot a store clerk in the face, according to police. Thankfully, the employee is expected to survive.Police released surveillance video of the incident that happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of Memorial Drive. The victim in this incident was one of six people total who were shot in five separate incidents across the Houston area all on Monday night.Police said the employee had just walked back into the gas station from having moved a vehicle to the front of the store. A minute later, the suspect drove up in a black, two-door Mercedes Benz.The suspect, who police described as a heavy-set Black man with a beard, walked up to the counter, pulled out a handgun, and, without hesitation, shot the clerk in the face and in his right hand. Surveillance video then shows the man climb over the counter and punch the clerk several times.The gunman tried to open the cash register but was unsuccessful, according to police.Meanwhile, police said the clerk was able to stumble out of the store to try to get some help. A driver stopped and reported the incident to police.The clerk was rushed to the hospital. Family members of the victim told ABC13 he is alert and talking. He is expected to survive.The suspect remains on the loose, however. Police said he is about 25 to 35 years old, weighs between 230 and 280 pounds, and is about 5 feet, 7 inches to 6 feet, 1 inch tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and tan pants.If you have any information on the man's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.