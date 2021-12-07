6 people shot, including 2 teens, across Houston area in violent span of 6 hours overnight

Northwest officers are at a shooting scene 8500 Pinter. One 15 year old male transported in critical condition, second 15 year old male treated at the scene for a graze wound. 202 pic.twitter.com/mUbRu2Mq7e — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 7, 2021

Memorial Drive

Midwest officers are on a shooting at 8600 Memorial Dr. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 7, 2021

Nathaniel Street

Swiftwater Lane

Southeast officers are on a shooting at 8100 Swiftwater Ln. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 7, 2021

Elgin Street

South Central officers are on a shooting at Elgin and Velasco. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 7, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least six people were shot in the span of six hours across the Houston area overnight.So far, no one has died from the shootings, and police are still looking for all of the suspects responsible for the night of violence.It all started around 8:30 p.m. Monday when Houston police said two teenagers were shot as they walked down a street in northwest Houston.HPD said the victims are just 15 and 18 years old.The teens were reportedly walking in the 8500 block of Pitner Rd. when a white pickup truck opened fire in what police are calling a drive-by shooting.The 15-year-old was shot in the chest and was in critical condition as he was taken to the hospital, police said. The 18-year-old was grazed by a bullet and was treated at the scene.An hour later, around 9:30 p.m., a store clerk was shot in the face during an attempted robbery at a convenience store off 8600 Memorial Dr., according to HPD.Police said the suspect drove up to the store in a black Mercedes two-door car, walked inside, went straight up to the clerk and shot him in the face.The suspect then tried to open the cash register but could not. In the meantime, police said the victim managed to get up, but the suspect punched him back down.The victim was still able to stumble out of the store and stop a passing motorist for help, according to police.Officials said the clerk was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive.The next shooting happened at 10:22 p.m. in the 9200 block of Nathaniel St. near Ledge, according to HPD.Police said a man was shot six times after fighting with a woman at a convenience store.During the fight, police said the woman left the store, but came back with another man.The two men then began fighting, police said. The man who came back to the store with the woman shot the man who had been in the earlier dispute, according to HPD.Police said the shooting victim was hit four times in the torso and twice in the neck, and was taken to the hospital via a private car in critical condition.The suspect fled the scene.Police said not long after the Nathaniel Street shooting, around 10:30 p.m., a 19-year-old was shot in the head in the 8100 block of Swiftwater Ln.In this case, the victim was able to tell police that someone drove past his house in a black four-door sedan and opened fire.The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition."It looks like the house was targeted," Lt. E. Pavel said. "I mean it is, when they started shooting, it was toward that house. They shot multiple times, between 10 to 20 bullets."The last shooting took place on a jogging trail off Elgin at Velasco just after 2 a.m.Witnesses say a man on a bicycle was shot in the head.A woman saw the man collapsed on the trail and called 911 for help, according to police.He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police do not have any information on the suspect or what exactly led up to the shooting.