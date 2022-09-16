Investigation underway after man shot during altercation in Spring, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are conducting an investigation after they said a man was shot during an altercation in Spring on Friday.

Precinct 4 deputies said they responded to a shooting at the 23600 block of Blodgett Peak Trail some time after noon.

According to investigators, the possibly 22-year-old victim was shot during an altercation with another man.

The victim has reportedly been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are asking people to please avoid the area as the investigation continues.

