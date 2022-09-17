Man and woman found shot multiple times in N. Harris Co., deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A heavy police presence is underway in north Harris County where a male and a female were shot multiple times, deputies said on Friday.

The investigation is in the 200 block of Airtex Drive near Brundage, the office of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman tweeted.

"A male and female victim have multiple gunshot wounds," Herman's office tweeted. "The victims are being transported to a local hospital in critical condition."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office also confirmed that its deputies were heading to the scene, adding that it doesn't appear the victims were shooting at each other and that a third person may be involved.

A photo in the tweet showed at least five constable units as well as a Slingshot-type vehicle, though, deputy constables did not mention whether it was involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.