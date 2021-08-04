27-year-old man on the run accused of shooting and killing aunt's fiancé at Sugar Land home

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators with Sugar Land police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a member of his own family.Police were called to a home in the 900 block of Sugar Mountain Court in the Sugar Mill neighborhood around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.Investigators say a woman in the home called 911, and police were dispatched for a welfare check.Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old man dead at the home with gunshot wounds.According to investigators, an infant and a 10-year-old child were in the home at the time of the deadly shooting.Investigators say they know who the suspect is, and they are working to get a warrant for his arrest.Although they did not release his name, investigators said the suspect is the 27-year-old nephew of the woman who lives inside the home. The victim is the woman's fiancé.The children who were home at the time of the shooting belong to the aunt, police said. The children were not injured in the shooting.The 27-year-old was living with the couple inside the home and was apparently asked to pack up and leave, which prompted an argument.Investigators say the suspect did end up leaving, but later returned to the home with a gun. He allegedly fired several shots into the door of the home, striking the victim multiple times before taking off.Police searched the area and had still not found him.