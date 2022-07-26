Man charged with capital murder in shooting death of 62-year-old during robbery in SE Houston

Houston police have released surveillance photos of the alleged shooter who tried stealing the man's wallet.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 62-year-old during a robbery in southeast Houston.

Police released the mugshot for 20-year-old Rayveon Deanthony Williams after he was booked into jail.

Houston police responded to a shooting around 7:15 p.m. Sunday at 6600 Ledbetter Street.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man tried punching robbery suspect before he was shot to death, police say

At the scene, officers found the 62-year-old suspect with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The suspect's name has not been released at this time.

After a preliminary investigation, police said a Buick sedan circled the block several times before the deadly shooting.

The victim was on the side of the street with some friends when they noticed the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle stopped nearby, and the victim reportedly walked to the Buick.

That's when Williams exited the driver's side, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded his wallet, according to HPD.

A fight broke out, and police said Williams shot the victim, took his wallet, and ran.

He reportedly fired two more shots into a crowd of people who were gathered nearby. Luckily, no one else was hit.

Before Williams was found, HPD released the following surveillance photos of the suspect and his vehicle.