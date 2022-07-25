Man tried punching robbery suspect before he was shot to death, police say

man killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death trying to punch a suspect who reached for the man's wallet in southeast Houston, police said.

The incident happened at about 7:14 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Ledbetter near Glen Rock Drive.

Witnesses told ABC13 the robbery suspect was shot twice in the chest and stomach.

The suspect reportedly took off in a silver 4-door Buick and fired two more shots into a crowd of people who were gathered nearby. Luckily, no one else was hit.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 25 to 35 years old, according to authorities. He has short locks and was last seen wearing a red shirt and grey shorts.

Houston police released the following surveillance photos of the suspect and his vehicle.



As for the victim, police said he was taken to a hospital where he died. He was 62. His name has not been released at this time.

If you know any information regarding this crime, you are urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

