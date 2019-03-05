Man claims 2 officers at center of Harding St. HPD raid terrorized his neighborhood

Another defendant, whose case is being impacted by the HPD officers involved in the botched Harding Street raid, speaks out.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the investigation into the police officers involved in the botched Harding Street raid expands, more defendants cases are being questioned.

On Monday, the Harris County District Attorney's Office revealed it is now examining more than 800 cases associated with Officer Steven Bryant, another officer who is relieved of duty after the Jan. 28 raid that killed two people at their home on Harding in southeast Houston and injured five police officers.

On Tuesday, one of those defendants whose case is being reviewed appeared in court.

Paul Collins told Eyewitness News that he had "been waiting for you," meaning the media. Collins told us that he knew as soon as he was placed under arrest by Officer Bryant and Officer Gerald Goines that the arrest itself was questionable.

"They're terrorizing young men in our communities," said Collins, whose case was reset Tuesday.

Goines is at the center of the raid investigation. He swore in a search warrant that a confidential informant bought drugs at the Harding home.

Investigators now believe that never happened.

As of this moment, the Harris County district attorney is preparing to review more than 2,000 cases involving the two officers.

