How shooting of HPD officers unfolded inside home

GUNFIRE ON HARDING: New animation shows the conditions narcotics officers faced just before they were shot Monday in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're learning more about the shooting that occurred when officers entered a small southeast Houston home, leaving four HPD officers in the hospital with gunshot wounds and a fifth officer with injuries to his knee.

Tuesday, HPD Chief Art Acevedo unraveled the conditions narcotics officers faced once entering the home in the 7800 block of Harding.

Watch the video above to see an animated generalization of what happened.

Note: The exact layout of the Harding home is not known at this time.
