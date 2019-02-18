EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5141517" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This ABC13 Eyewitness News story from June 30, 1997 shows the shooting of HPD Officer Gerald Goines, who is at the center of a questionable drug raid in 2019.

The officer accused of lying to get a search warrant that led to the deadly drug raid last month is no stranger to controversy.Gerald Goines, 54, has been involved in questionable shootings and drug raids, as well as federal lawsuits over his 34 years with the Houston Police Department.Rhonda Dorsey Williams is still grieving her brother's death."I had never heard my grandfather cry until that day," Williams said in an exlcusive interview with ABC13 Monday afternoon. "My grandfather called and said, 'Reggie's been shot.'"Reginald Dorsey was fatally wounded in September 1997. What was first reported as a drug bust that turned violent, ended up being a case of road rage on the Southwest Freeway.Goines, who was also shot, told investigators Dorsey cut him off and then pulled out a gun. He had no choice but to fire back."We knew from the beginning it was a lie," Williams said. "He murdered my brother. He murdered my brother."The deadly drug raid that killed Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle last month, has shined a light on Goines past.His attorney says Goines has been cooperating, and anything that's been said has been premature and planned."The chief has indicated to the public that he believes there has been some sort of a crime," said Nicole DeBorde, Goines' criminal defense attorney. "Which I think he has calculated to get a certain result from our prosecutor."DeBorde added that HPD should recuse itself from the investigation, but Chief Art Acevedo has refused.Dorsey's family's federal lawsuit was dismissed and Goines was cleared to go back on the force.Twenty-two years later, his sister says maybe the past is catching up with him."You need to pay," Williams said. "He needs to pay."ABC13 has requested Goines' disciplinary record with HPD. The City of Houston has yet to release it.