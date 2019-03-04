Harris Co. district attorney now reviewing more than 2,000 cases linked to raid officers

EMBED <>More Videos

Scope of investigation into HPD drug raid officer widens to more than 2,000 cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County District Attorney's Office has widened its investigation of cases related to Houston officers involved in a botched drug raid, from about 1,400 to more than 2,000 cases.

The new expanded investigation adds at least 800 cases linked to Houston police Officer Steven Bryant, on top of the original 1,400 attributed to Officer Gerald Goines.

RELATED: Dozens of Gerald Goines' active cases due for Harris Co. district attorney review

Both Bryant and Goines were relieved of duty last month following the Jan. 28 raid of a home on Harding Street. Goines was the case officer for what was originally labeled a narcotics raid. A married couple died when their home was raided. The operation also resulted in injuries to five officers, including Goines.

According to District Attorney Kim Ogg's office, about 30 of Bryant's cases are active and currently pending in court.

"We have a duty to the people of Harris County to pursue justice in every instance, no matter how many cases this involves," Ogg said in a news release Monday. "We are going to thoroughly review each of these cases to ensure that the arrests and convictions were proper."

When the district attorney's office announced a review of Goines' cases, about 27 of them were active. Over the last several weeks, ABC13 Eyewitness News has reported on a handful of the cases, with at least two being thrown out.

MORE ON THE JAN. 28, 2019 HPD RAID:

Follow Jessica Willey on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
6-year-old girl's death in Galveston Co. related to flu
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Teen missing after stepdad shot to death at home in NE Harris Co.
Deputies: Woman kills self on I-45 by walking onto freeway
Houston Texans place franchise tag on Jadeveon Clowney
Latin rock icons Maná add 2nd show at Toyota Center
Dog won't leave dead best friend's side in NW Harris County
Show More
Fly from Houston-to-Hawaii cheap during Southwest sale
Man killed in crash after possible tire blowout on North Fwy
Houston Weather: Freezing temperatures expected Tuesday morning
Missing sisters reunited with family after days in the woods
Suspected drunk driver faces new charge after woman dies
More TOP STORIES News