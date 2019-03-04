Harris Co. district attorney now reviewing more than 2,000 cases linked to raid officers

The new expanded investigation adds at least 800 cases linked to Houston police Officer Steven Bryant, on top of the original 1,400 attributed to Officer Gerald Goines.
Both Bryant and Goines were relieved of duty last month following the Jan. 28 raid of a home on Harding Street. Goines was the case officer for what was originally labeled a narcotics raid. A married couple died when their home was raided. The operation also resulted in injuries to five officers, including Goines.
According to District Attorney Kim Ogg's office, about 30 of Bryant's cases are active and currently pending in court.
"We have a duty to the people of Harris County to pursue justice in every instance, no matter how many cases this involves," Ogg said in a news release Monday. "We are going to thoroughly review each of these cases to ensure that the arrests and convictions were proper."
When the district attorney's office announced a review of Goines' cases, about 27 of them were active. Over the last several weeks, ABC13 Eyewitness News has reported on a handful of the cases, with at least two being thrown out.
