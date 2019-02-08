First on #ABC13: we now know what @HoustonPolice found inside the home at 7815 Harding the night of the botched raid. Watch below for info I just obtained. https://t.co/A7SrWPpHWp pic.twitter.com/rNzATQ8RsE — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) February 8, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5110661" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here is how the officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston unfolded.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5111370" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD Chief Acevedo describes moments during deadly shootout between suspects and officers

A tip that black tar heroin was being sold at a home in southeast Houston led police to raid the house, resulting in a deadly shootout.ABC13 has exclusively obtained the official results of the search warrant return, which details what was found after the deadly raid on Monday, Jan. 28.Nine narcotics detectives backed up by at least six patrol officers surrounded the home in the 7800 block of Harding Street just before 5 p.m.Dennis Tuttle, 59, and his wife Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were killed in a gun battle when officers tried to serve the warrant.According to the court documents, police recovered four guns, about 18 grams of marijuana and about 1.5 grams of an unknown white powder.The weapons included a Beretta shotgun, a Winchester rifle and a Remington shotgun and rifle, according to the report.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the officers "immediately came under fire" upon entering the home that afternoon. Four of the officers were shot and a fifth suffered a knee injury.According to the search warrant, police believed the occupants were selling heroin out of the home, based on a tip from a confidential informant.An officer reportedly witnessed the informant buy heroin at the home on Harding. The informant described a man in the home, drugs and a weapon.The warrant identified the home in detail, but did not name the alleged suspects.The unnamed man was described as a white male, about 55 years old, roughly 5'11" and 180 pounds.After a 54-year-old officer, the lead investigator on the case, broke open the front door, a 33-year-old officer armed with a shotgun entered the residence and was immediately attacked by a pit bull, Acevedo said.He said that the officer being attacked shot and killed the dog.Police said Tuttle charged from the back of the house firing a .357-caliber Magnum revolver at the officer, hitting him in the shoulder."He went down and fell on the sofa in the living room," Acevedo said of the wounded officer. "A female suspect went towards that officer, reached over the officer and started making a move for his shotgun."Another officer who entered the house was allegedly shot by Tuttle.Acevedo said officers opened fire, killing Nicholas and engaged in a gun battle with Tuttle.He said the lead investigator who breached the door, entered the house and was also shot."After we had two officers down and another shot, the remaining officers ... started laying down cover fire, left positions of cover themselves and, I believe, they heroically pulled their fellow officers out of harm's way," Acevedo said.He said Tuttle followed the retreating officers to the front door and continued to fire at them before he was shot and killed.Police recovered two shotguns and three rifles from the residence and seized marijuana and a white powder they believe to be either cocaine or the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, Acevedo said at the time.All of the officers involved are undercover narcotics officers. Their names will not be released.One of the officers has been temporarily relieved of duty during the investigation.