HOUSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Video surfaces of case involving HPD raid officer under fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Video surfaces of previous case involving HPD raid officer

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The case of a man arrested outside his family's home in Sunnyside last summer is among the more than two dozen active cases tied to the Houston police officer under fire.

In all, the Harris County District Attorney's Office is reviewing 1,400 of Gerald Goines' drug cases. Twenty-seven are active ones, including two involving Andrew Hebert.
RELATED: Dozens of Gerald Goines' active cases due for Harris Co. district attorney review

Exclusive video obtained by ABC13 Eyewitness News shows Hebert's arrest last July. His sister had questions then and even more questions now.

"Something was up," said Cheryl Hebert.

Cheryl watched as her brother was arrested in front of the family home on Panay. Houston police said he led them on a chase, which he disputes. He followed their commands and surrendered. Cheryl then watched as Goines' narcotics unit searched her brother's car.

"They didn't find anything inside his car," she added.

According to court documents, the drug unit had been watching Andrew at a house nearby for hours where they found drugs. He is charged with two counts of possessing 200-400 grams of cocaine.

Goines' credibility is being called into question after Chief Art Acevedo said he lied on the search warrant that led to the deadly drug raid last month.

"The concern, of course, is if it's true, how much smoke is there and how much fire is there in his other cases? Is this just a one-off incident if he, in fact, lied or has been doing this in other cases, and that's a grave concern to us as defense attorneys and our clients," said Neal Davis, the vice president of the Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association.

Andrew Hebert does have multiple prior drug convictions. He declined an interview.

Davis, who is president-elect of the defense bar, said some of the cases under review could be dismissed.

MORE ON THE JAN. 28, 2019 HPD RAID:

Follow Jessica Willey on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
houston police departmentpolice shootingcaught on cameraraidHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
HPD announces new oversight and revisions after deadly raid
HPD raid officer's 1,400 cases under district attorney review
HPD DRUG RAID TIMELINE: Before the raid to now
City approves projectable GPS tracker for high-speed chases
More houston police department
Top Stories
Victim pistol-whipped during robbery at The Spot in Galveston
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
Coast Guard lieutenant accused of targeting lawmakers, media
City of Houston and fire union in dispute over letter
4th measles case confirmed in Harris County
HPD announces new oversight and revisions after deadly raid
2019 Rodeo Cook-off forecast
High school student arrested for violent robbery
Show More
Fresno Police body camera shows deadly shooting
2 bystanders shot - 1 fatally - in southwest Houston
Teen survives 50-foot plunge from bridge while taking selfie
Intense video shows professional skier stuck under avalanche
HPD raid officer's 1,400 cases under district attorney review
More News