Suspects circle back to fire more rounds at man, killing him outside gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police said a man was ambushed and shot at a gas station Monday night in southwest Houston.

The man was walking from a store at about 7:45 p.m. to his car when people in a vehicle shot him, police said. They were not done yet, though.

They drove off but then circled back to fire more rounds as police said the man lied on the ground on West Airport near Bob White.

A witness stepped in and fired back at the suspects, according to authorities.

"At that point, there was another witness that was armed, returned fire and the vehicle fled," said Lt. JP Horelica.

The man died at a hospital.

As far as the shooters go, police have not released information on them, but video appears to show them in a dark GMC SUV.
