75-year-old man killed by drunk driver while crossing the street after theatre rehearsal in Conroe

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A vigil is being held Thursday night for a 75-year-old man who had been rehearsing for his next theatre show moments before a drunk driver killed him in Conroe.

On Jan. 4. 2023, at about 8:30 p.m., Willard Radcliff was walking between Crighton Theatre and Owen Theatre on Metcalf Street after a rehearsal.

Conroe Police Department officers said a Chevy truck was going eastbound on Metcalf when it hit Radcliff, who was crossing the street out of the crosswalk.

Radcliff suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said the driver of the truck, 43-year-old Arnett Easley, showed signed of impairment and was charged with DWI.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and charges could possibly be upgraded.

Radcliff was part of the theatre community and had just performed his last show at the Owen Theatre last spring.