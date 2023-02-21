Police investigating after man found shot to death in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating the death of a man in southwest Houston on Tuesday morning.

Houston police received a report about the body of a man found in the 10100 block of Forum West Drive shortly before 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered the man had been shot to death.

Homicide investigators are at the scene, working to determine what exactly led up to the deadly shooting.

Police did not release any further information about the victim or a possible suspect.

Over the weekend, on Saturday, Feb. 18, another man was found dead nearby at 9898 Forum Park Drive. That's less than half a mile away from Tuesday's scene.

Police responded to a deceased person call just before 9 a.m. and found the man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, sitting in the driver's seat of his car.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to the latest data from ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker, there have been four reported homicides in the Forum Park area in the past 12 months.