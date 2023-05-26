The 19-year-old is one of three men accused of stealing the victim's car and leading police on a chase. His two accomplices are charged with evading arrest in Fort Bend County.

Man charged with murder accused of leading police on chase after shooting victim to death in Alief

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- One of three men accused of stealing a murder victim's car and leading police on a chase is now charged with capital murder.

Jusiayn Bennett, 19, killed the 28-year-old victim in the Alief area and stole his vehicle, according to Houston police. The victim was reportedly found with his pockets turned outwards.

HPD responded to a person down call at an apartment complex at 9903 South Dairy Ashford Road at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday. At the scene, they found the victim dead with a gunshot wound.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 3 in custody after leading police chase in car of man found dead in SW Houston, HPD says

Police in Missouri City later spotted Bennet and two other suspects in the stolen vehicle, sparking a chase that ended in a crash in Sugar Land, HPD said.

All three suspects fled on foot after the crash but were caught and detained behind a Whole Foods.

While Bennett faces a capital murder charge, police said his two accomplices are charged with evading arrest in Fort Bend County.

Officials did not identify the other two suspects.

The victim has not been identified, but police said he's a Hispanic man in his 30s.