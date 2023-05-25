Man found dead in Alief apartment complex parking lot, police say

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- An apartment complex manager made a gruesome discovery Thursday afternoon while conducting a parking check, according to police.

The scene is unfolding in the 9900 block of S. Dairy Ashford, where a man was found dead. Police said the apartment manager spotted the man on the ground, unresponsive with some blood.

When HPD officers arrived, they confirmed the man was dead. His cause of death was not immediately released, but Det. David Crowder said the man's injuries appeared to be "pretty traumatic to the head, likely a gunshot."

Police also found the man's pockets were turned outwards, possibly indicating a robbery.

The victim has not been identified, but police said he's a Hispanic man in his 30s.

