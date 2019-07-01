Delivery driver charged in hit-and-run that killed teen in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a teenager in League City.Phillip Antoine has been charged with failing to stop and render aid and accident involving a death. Bond has been set at $85,000 for the 32-year-old.The hit-and-run killed 19-year-old River Russell. It happened on June 24 just before 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of FM 270 South.Police said when they arrived, they found River lying near a ditch. Investigators said River was likely in a ditch for 10 minutes before someone called 911 for help.He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died Wednesday.Natali Ray called her son River an incredibly kind and generous brother to his six siblings, and said he insisted he be an organ donor."Being a donor was very important to him, and he went on to register and specify that he wanted to donate every viable organ when his time came," wrote Ray in a Facebook post.