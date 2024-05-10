18-year-old woman 'accidentally' shot in Hastings High School parking lot, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old woman was shot outside an Alief ISD campus on Friday, according to police.

The Houston Police Department told Eyewitness News that the shooting happened in the parking lot of Hastings High School, but the woman ended up along Highway 6.

The police department posted about the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 4:33 p.m.

Officers said the 18-year-old was shot in the back when a man was manipulating the gun inside the car.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, according to police.

Alief ISD police are helping HPD investigate, but authorities said the shooting was possibly an accident.