19-year-old dies 2 days after hit-and-run crash in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old has died two days after he was injured in a hit-and-run crash in League City.

It happened on June 24 just before 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of FM 270 South.

Police said when they arrived, they found River Russell lying near a ditch.

"There was a north to south debris field of personal items on the roadway and shoulder, including a skateboard," the League City Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.

Police said they believe Russell was going southbound when he was hit.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died Wednesday.

League City Police Department is asking the public for any information on the driver. Call Detective Thiara at 281-554-1873.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
league cityhit and runteen killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News