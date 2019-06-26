19-year-old dies 2 days after hit-and-run crash in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old has died two days after he was injured in a hit-and-run crash in League City.It happened on June 24 just before 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of FM 270 South.Police said when they arrived, they found River Russell lying near a ditch."There was a north to south debris field of personal items on the roadway and shoulder, including a skateboard," the League City Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.Police said they believe Russell was going southbound when he was hit.He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died Wednesday.League City Police Department is asking the public for any information on the driver. Call Detective Thiara at 281-554-1873.