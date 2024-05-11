Church pastor in The Woodlands accused of distributing child porn

Bruce Hollen, pastor of Calvary Church in The Woodlands, is accused of possession child pornography, Montgomery County Precinct 4 deputies said.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A pastor in The Woodlands stands accused of disturbing crimes involving kids.

Authorities said Bruce Hollen was arrested on May 8 for allegedly promoting and distributing naked pictures of young girls.

His arrest was a result of an operation. The deputies leading the investigation were from Montogomery County Precinct 3, specifically focusing on internet crime against children.

According to investigators, Hollen is a pastor at Calvary Church.

Court documents state the photos were of girls between the ages of 9 and 12 years old naked from the waist down.

In some of the images, the girls were engaged in sexual activity.

Calvary Church services take place in the auditorium at McCullough Junior High School. The Conroe Independent School District said the services were held on Sundays, so students were away.

Hollen and his wife were listed as team members on the church's website, but their photos have been taken down.

When ABC13 visited the couple's home, Hollen's wife did not open the door and refused to comment on the allegation.

All Calvary Church leadership told ABC13 via a statement that they are doing the best they can to keep things running, and they "don't have all of the information."

Hollen was booked into the Montgomery County Jail. A judge set his bond at $30,000.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.