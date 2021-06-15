body found

Murder-suicide not believed to be involved after 2 found dead, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman were found shot to death inside an apartment Tuesday morning in the Spring area. Their killer is on the run.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said their bodies were discovered at a complex at 23770 Springwoods Village Parkway.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to the scene at about 5:30 a.m. after reports of shots fired.

When authorities arrived at the complex, they found that clothing and several guns had been tossed from the apartment.

Officials went into the apartment and found the man and woman dead.

Authorities later discovered drugs inside the apartment along with more weapons. It's unclear at this time if any of the weapons found were used in the shooting, authorities told ABC13.

Investigators don't know if the man and woman lived in the unit, but the leaseholder wasn't there when authorities were on the scene.

HCSO Sgt. Jason Brown said the incident doesn't appear to be a murder-suicide and there were no signs of forced entry.

According to witnesses, multiple shots were fired.

There's no word on any suspects, but officials said they are still waiting to talk to the leaseholder.



