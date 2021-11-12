2 juvenile girls charged with murder of 19-year-old woman in Dickinson

Dickinson police say Madison Frazer was shot in the back at a home in the 4800 block of E. 33rd Street just after 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 21.
She was sent to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, where she later died due to her injuries.
Initially, police said two female juveniles were taken into custody, charged with tampering and fabrication of physical evidence. Then, on Friday, Nov. 12, the Galveston County District Attorney's office accepted charges of murder for both juveniles.
ORIGINAL STORY: Who killed this 19-year-old woman in Dickinson?
The suspects' names and ages have not been released. They were being held at the Juvenile Justice Center in Texas City.
Police said at the time it was unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.
Detectives with the Dickinson Police Department are actively investigating this incident. Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 281-337-4700 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.