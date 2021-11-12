teen killed

2 juvenile girls charged with murder of 19-year-old woman in Dickinson

Madison Frazer was shot in the back at a home in the 4800 block of E. 33rd Street
DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two juvenile girls are now facing murder charges in the death of a19-year-old.

Dickinson police say Madison Frazer was shot in the back at a home in the 4800 block of E. 33rd Street just after 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 21.

She was sent to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, where she later died due to her injuries.

Initially, police said two female juveniles were taken into custody, charged with tampering and fabrication of physical evidence. Then, on Friday, Nov. 12, the Galveston County District Attorney's office accepted charges of murder for both juveniles.

Investigators want to know who shot a 19-year-old woman the upper back, killing her. Here's the new information we have about the victim.



The suspects' names and ages have not been released. They were being held at the Juvenile Justice Center in Texas City.

Police said at the time it was unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.

Detectives with the Dickinson Police Department are actively investigating this incident. Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 281-337-4700 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.

