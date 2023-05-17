19-year-old dies in rollover crash after hitting concrete guardrail in Lake Jackson, police say

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old man from Houston was killed in a rollover crash in Lake Jackson on Monday, according to police.

The Lake Jackson Police Department said that just before 8:30 a.m., a major accident was reported in the 100 block of State Highway 332 East, involving a single vehicle.

When first responders arrived, they found a 2007 orange Chevrolet Avalanche with significant damage.

Police said the driver and only occupant of the Avalanche, identified as a 19-year-old man out of Houston, was ejected during the crash.

Lake Jackson PD said it appears the driver veered and hit a concrete guardrail before rolling several times.

The 19-year-old was transported to the hospital via Life Flight but died a short time later from his injuries, police said.

Investigators said they are still determining the cause or contributing factors of the crash.

