1 dead, 2 infants critical after car rolls off overpass during crash on SH-99, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one car rolled off the overpass in the three-vehicle crash. According to Houston Transtar, SH-99 is shutdown.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead and two infants are in the hospital after a vehicle rolled off an overpass during a major crash on the SH-99 Grand Parkway, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The three-vehicle crash happened at 14101 W. Grand Pkwy near U.S. 290, Gonzalez said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two infants were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Gonzalez.

According to Houston Transtar, SH-99 is shut down and westbound traffic is being forced to exit onto U.S. 290.

This is a breaking report, come back to this post for updates.