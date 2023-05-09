It's unclear whether shots fired on one street are connected to the nearby scene with a large police response. ABC13 spoke to neighbors who said they heard gunshots Thursday evening.

2 men charged with murder in shooting death of 17-year-old in Fort Bend County's Fresno neighborhood

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two young suspects have been arrested nearly four months after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in a Fresno neighborhood.

Fort Bend County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Bright Sunrise Trail at 6:34 p.m. on Jan. 12.

At the scene, deputies found 17-year-old Krysavion Salas dead with a gunshot wound.

After further investigation, deputies identified 18-year-old Treylon Charles Beloney and 19-year-old Tyrone Hudson as suspects in the teen's murder.

Both men were arrested nearly four months later, on May 2, with assistance from the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, FBCSO said.

Beloney and Hudson were both charged with murder and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail. Both suspects' bond was set at $500,000.

Deputies did not provide further information about exactly what led up to Salas' death.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Many streets blocked after shots fired call in Fresno community, Fort Bend Co. Sheriff's Office says

When the shooting first happened in January, ABC13 spoke to concerned neighbors who confirmed they heard gunshots.

One man said he was driving around the corner on his way home when it happened. He said he witnessed shots being fired down Bright Sunrise, describing a group of teens or young adults who were in some sort of fight. He said some of them ran onto the porch of a nearby home.

"Then one of them took a gun out and started shooting in the air. Not at anybody but just shooting. Maybe to scare whoever they were running away from," Raul Ramirez said.