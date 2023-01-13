Shots fired at home on Leadville Court in Fresno community, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office did not explain why they had several streets blocked off, but ABC13 is working to get more answers.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday morning that shots were fired in a Fresno neighborhood Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Leadville Court, the sheriff's office said.

There was a huge police presence for several hours, and our ABC13 cameras captured the situation.

At the scene, investigators refused to share any details. They did not explain why they had several streets blocked off. ABC13 is working to get more answers.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.