Questions remain how FBISD hired teacher with active sexual assault investigation in Alvin ISD

"It shouldn't be happening," a parent said in reaction to FBISD teacher Kimberly Masi being hired while being investigated for sexual assault of a child.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Some Fort Bend ISD parents are looking for answers after the district said it did all it could before hiring a teacher under investigation in another district.

Questions remain after a Fort Bend ISD teacher was arrested on campus. "Did they not check her background before hiring her? A teacher is left alone with at most 25 kids at a time," a parent told ABC13.

"It shouldn't be happening," another parent told ABC13. "To be honest, I'm just at a loss for words for that even happening so close to home."

The charge isn't from what happened at Leonetti Elementary School in Fort Bend County. Last week, Kimberly Masi was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child in Brazoria County.

Alvin ISD said it started investigating Masi in 2022 at Don Jeter Elementary. The district says an anonymous tip about an inappropriate relationship was made in April 2022.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Fort Bend ISD elementary teacher's arrest stems from 2009 Alvin ISD allegation, ABC13 has learned

Masi resigned. Alvin ISD said it provided evidence to the DA and Texas Education Agency.

Fort Bend ISD said it asked the state agency if there were any sanctions against her certificate, but there were none.

Fort Bend ISD also checked the state's Do Not Hireregistry and didn't find anything on Masi.

ABC13 asked the Texas Education Agency why no sanctions were given or why she isn't on the do not hire registry.

There has yet to be a response.

However, on the agency's website, it states a teacher can face discipline based on evidence given to the TEA, even if they have not been convicted or arrested.

"Just horrifying to know she was allowed back into the district or a district at that," a parent said.

Fort Bend ISD also called an assistant principal at Alvin ISD, who gave a superb reference. The district wouldn't provide ABC13 with the name of the administrator who was called.

Alvin ISD said the current assistant principal wasn't called, nor was anyone in human resources.

"It makes me sick," a parent said. "Like literally. My kids are in Fort Bend County. It doesn't make any sense."

Masi has been put on administrative leave by Fort Bend ISD. She has been released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond.

