Former Tomball ISD teacher gets 60 days in prison, 10 years probation for relationship with student

A former Tomball ISD teacher will only serve 60 days in prison and 10 years probation after having a sexual relationship with a student. But the sentence is not sitting well with the district attorney's office.

On Tuesday, a judge handed Marka Bodine her sentence, which is not sitting well with the district attorney's office.

Bodine was arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child in April 2021 after having a relationship with the student for three years. The student was between 12 and 15 years old at the time of the relationship.

Documents state the student was a 6th-grader in Bodine's class at the time. The student said Bodine befriended him by playing Fortnite and she later began texting him

The two began engaging in intercourse back in April 2018, shortly after the student had turned 13, according to court documents.

Bodine also moved into the apartment complex where the student lived after her divorce. When the student and his family moved to south Houston in July 2018, Bodine would also drive to his home two to four times a month until March 2021.

She also admitted to sending 25 to 40 explicit photographs of herself to the teen between April 2020 to February 2021, documents state.

During court on Tuesday, the district attorney's office asked for Bodine to get 20 to 40 years in prison because of the nature of the case. Instead, a judge gave her 60 days in jail and 10 years of probation. In addition to that, Bodine has to register as a sex offender and undergo therapy.

