Katy ISD teacher accused of child porn allegedly took photos at school, pools, investigators say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Tompkins High School teacher James Stone was arrested Monday morning for allegedly possessing and producing thousands of child porn images, according to authorities.

Investigators believe he even took some of those photos at Tompkins, where he taught government and history.

"I've never seen him before," Adrian Santana, a junior at the school, said. "I don't know what he looks like or anything, but I walked by his classroom (Monday). There's a bunch of boxes inside, and then all I saw was all these emails getting to the students (about it)."

Katy ISD sent out the following statement confirming Stone's arrest:

"On Monday morning, the Montgomery County Constables Office Precinct 3 arrested James Stone, an educator at Tompkins High School, for possession or promotion of child pornography. The individual has not been on campus since last week and will not return to the school. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide additional information at this time. Please be assured, the district takes this type of incident very seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

In Katy ISD, providing a safe and secure learning environment is and will continue to be our top priority, and we will always act swiftly when that is compromised."

Investigators allege that Stone not only had thousands of child pornography images in his possession, but they said he allegedly confirmed he took pictures at the school, local swimming pools, and other locations around Katy.

In a statement, Stone's wife, a principal at a different Katy-area high school, said she was unaware and had nothing to do with the allegations against her husband.

As for students, most of whom ABC13 talked to say they were shocked by the news and trying to process it all.

"I didn't personally know him, so I was just like, scary for our community, especially Tompkins. But I mean, it's good that they finally got revealed," another student, AntonFreese, said.

Montgomery County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable's Office said if you have any information about additional victims, please get in touch with them.

