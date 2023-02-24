Fort Bend ISD elementary teacher arrested for alleged child sex assault in Brazoria County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend ISD elementary school teacher was arrested Thursday for aggravated sexual assault of a child stemming from a case in another district, according to a statement.

While Fort Bend ISD won't provide ABC13 with the teacher's name, we do know she was at Leonetti Elementary School. It was her first year with FBISD.

"Fort Bend ISD police learned of the Brazoria County case shortly before the on-campus arrest and assisted the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Department with the arrest. The district is alarmed and distressed by this disturbing allegation and stands ready to fully cooperate with Brazoria County's criminal investigation," the statement read in part.

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave per district policy.

The district is running a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, ABC13 is working to obtain public records to learn the teacher's identity and the district where the allegations came from.

