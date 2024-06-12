Rosenberg-area high school assistant principal accused of allegedly assaulting wife

An assistant principal at Lamar CISD is out of jail after posting bond in charges that he allegedly assaulted his wife.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area high school assistant principal is facing charges for allegedly assaulting his wife.

According to Lamar Consolidated ISD's website, Alfred Torres is currently the ninth-grade assistant principal at B.F. Terry High School in Rosenberg. The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office confirmed that on Monday, Torres was indicted for allegedly assaulting his wife. The 41-year-old has since bonded out.

The Sugar Land Police Department confirms that last December, Torres' wife filed a complaint of assault. SLPD investigated and referred the case to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office. The case was presented to a grand jury on Monday, and that's when the charges were accepted.

Lamar Consolidated ISD said that since the alleged incident did not happen on a school campus, it has no comment on the situation or Torres' employment status. Reached on the phone, Torres hung up on ABC13. Records show the couple is in the midst of a divorce. His wife's divorce attorney says she was not aware of the criminal complaint and is tracking down her client to get more information.

