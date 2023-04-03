At least 1 killed after SUV crashes under 18-wheeler near US 290 in NW Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a major crash left at least one person dead in northwest Harris County Monday afternoon, according to deputies.

Officials said the crash happened at about 12:45 p.m. between Waller and Hockley.

An SUV was driving along Kickapoo Road near US 290 when the driver slammed into a big rig, according to deputies.

SkyEye was above the scene where most of the SUV can be seen smashed under the 18-wheeler.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed with ABC13 that at least one person died in the crash.

It is unclear what exactly caused the wreck.

