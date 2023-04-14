The driver of the 18-wheeler that lost its tire continued driving after the crash, authorities said. It's possible the tire that came loose may have been a spare.

21-year-old father of new baby killed when loose tire hit SUV on I-10 Katy Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old father of a 4-month-old girl has been identified as the person killed when a loose tire hit an SUV on the Katy Freeway on Thursday night.

A source told ABC13 Clayton Vaughn was the young man who died. He was the passenger inside the SUV.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. along the westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway near Blalock.

According to the latest information from authorities, a truck with a landscaping-style trailer attached to it was traveling eastbound on the freeway when the trailer lost a tire.

The tire bounced onto the westbound lanes of the freeway, hitting a Kia SUV that was on the Katy Tollway, and killing Vaughn, authorities said.

A photo from the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office shows the SUV's windshield demolished.

As a result, the driver of the car veered across all six lanes and hit the outside wall. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the large truck continued driving eastbound and did not stop. Investigators are questioning if the driver even realized what happened.

Deputies said it's possible the tire that came loose may have been a spare.

ABC13 received initial information from authorities saying an 18-wheeler was involved in the crash, but officials have now said they believe the tire came from a trailer.

If you find yourself in a situation where you need to avoid road debris, AAA shares these tips:

Continuously scan the road in front of you. Don't be distracted.

Be sure you're also looking at the opposite lanes of traffic.

Don't tailgate and watch your speed. This can help you maneuver and avoid debris.

