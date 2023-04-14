Car passenger killed when 18-wheeler's tire flies across Katy Freeway, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A passenger is dead after the car they were in was hit by an 18-wheeler's loose tire on the Katy Freeway, according to authorities.

The crash happened Thursday evening along the westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway near Blalock.

An 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound on the Katy Freeway when it lost a tire. The tire bounced onto the westbound lanes of the freeway, hitting a car that was on the Katy Tollway, and killing the passenger, authorities said.

As a result, the car driver veered across all six lanes and hit the outside wall. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the 18-wheeler continued driving eastbound.

The crash has resulted in all westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway being closed.