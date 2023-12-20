Katy family's home 'turned into a nightmare' when stray bullet flew through, missing daughter

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Cedric Strauss moved into his north Katy-area home in Winward two years ago with his family.

"It was a place we wanted to settle. Everything was great, and this just turned into a nightmare," Strauss said.

But now, he's considering a move after a random shot was fired into his home. Strauss said the bullet narrowly missed his daughter, who was sitting on their living room couch.

"I went into a panic mode. Fear set in because I'm thinking, 'These people are shooting, another bullet might hit,'" he said.

Strauss said his daughter dropped to the floor and crawled to safety out of fear. He said he immediately called 911, and Harris County deputies arrived hours later.

"The biggest worry is my safety, my kids, the neighbors, the community," he said.

ABC13 spoke with another neighbor who confirmed this has happened in the community before.

Strauss believes the gunshots are coming from fields nearby.

"Maybe for fun, target practice. But they need to know that could have ended real bad," he said.

