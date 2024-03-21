Exact bond undecided for man accused of killing bystander after fight outside SW Houston hookah bar

The magistrate judge said the 27-year-old was already on parole until April 2026 for engaging in criminal activity. He allegedly fired nearly 20 shots from two different guns when a fight spilled outside the bar.

The magistrate judge said the 27-year-old was already on parole until April 2026 for engaging in criminal activity. He allegedly fired nearly 20 shots from two different guns when a fight spilled outside the bar.

The magistrate judge said the 27-year-old was already on parole until April 2026 for engaging in criminal activity. He allegedly fired nearly 20 shots from two different guns when a fight spilled outside the bar.

The magistrate judge said the 27-year-old was already on parole until April 2026 for engaging in criminal activity. He allegedly fired nearly 20 shots from two different guns when a fight spilled outside the bar.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man as been arrested in the death of a mother who was hit by a stray bullet outside of a southwest Houston hookah lounge.

Shanil Pradia, 27, appeared in probable cause court early Thursday morning. He's facing three charges -- murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

For the unlawful possession of a weapon charge, the judge set his bond at $75,000. But for the murder and aggravated assault charges, the magistrate judge decided to refer the decision to Judge Franklin, so Pradia's total bond amount has not been set.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Fight at SW Houston hookah bar leads to gunfire, causing woman to be killed by stray bullet: HPD

ABC13 spoke with the victim's niece, who says she "watched her aunt die" after trying to push her down once shots rang out from a group of men who were kicked out of the bar for fighting.

In the meantime, Pradia will be on 24/7 house arrest.

The shooting happened on Sunday, March 10 outside of the Vegas Hookah Bar and Grill in southwest Houston.

According to Houston police, a fight broke out and the two groups of men involved were kicked out.

As the fight continued in the parking lot, Pradia allegedly pulled out two guns and fired nearly 20 shots. One man involved in the fight was shot and is recovering.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Ruthie McNeese was also shot, but police said she had nothing to do with the fight. She was just in the parking lot, about to leave, when the stray bullet hit her in the head, killing her.

"The bar fight, out at this hookah bar and grill, apparently the fight poured over outside. It's alleged Mr. Pradia fired. He had two pistols. He fired 10 shots out of one, I believe that gun jammed, and then fired eight shots out of the other," the magistrate judge said. "An innocent bystander, who was just walking to her car, was hit in the back of the head and killed, and another person was shot in the shoulder."

SEE ALSO: Man says cousin died in his arms after stray bullet hit his loved one outside SW Houston hookah bar

"She was a caring, nurturing person. She would do anything for anybody," the victim's cousin told ABC13. The victim's family is not only mourning a senseless loss but wants to make sure that her 15-year-old son, whom she leaves behind, will be taken care of.

McNeese's family told ABC13 she leaves behind a 15-year-old son named Brandon McNeese Johnson.

"She was taken away from me when she was just trying to have fun. She worked hard, and she just wanted to have fun for one day. I can't hear her voice anymore, and it's hurting me. But I have to be strong. Losing your mother is losing half of your heart, half of your life," Brandon told ABC13.

The magistrate judge said Pradia was already on parole until April 2026 for engaging in criminal activity, which she took into account when referring the bond decision on to Judge Franklin.

A GoFundMe was created to benefit McNeese's son.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.