'Something hit me': Stray bullet still lodged in Houston woman's head after being hit at NYE party

A woman said she was shot in the head by celebratory gunfire while celebrating New Year's Eve with her family in north Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was New Year's Eve, and Sabina Barajas was dressed up and ready to celebrate with her family in north Houston.

Just minutes after taking a video of her daughters singing karaoke, her head started pounding.

"I hear my brother telling people to turn off the music," her daughter, Esmerelda De Leon, explained. "Something happened, and I'm like, 'What's going on?' I'm a little lost, and everybody is saying, 'Oh, what happened?' and I see my mom like this [ motions towards her head ] . She's like, 'Something hit me! something hit me!'"

De Leon's 54-year-old mom was bleeding.

Paramedics arrived, and at first, they thought she had been hit by a fireworks fragment until Barajas got a CT scan.

The bullet is undeniable, and it's still lodged in her head. She said doctors told her taking it out could cause an infection.

"I want to scream. I want to cry. I want to break down crying so bad, but if I do, I'm going to make her feel worse," De Leon said. "She just wants to thank God that she's fine. Because really it was like one in a million, the position that she was in."

Detectives with the Houston Police Department's Major Assaults Division are still collecting evidence.

In this case, they obviously don't have a bullet they can track. So far, nobody has been arrested in Barajas' case.

"I want them to know what they did, and I want them to feel what they're making us feel," De Leon said.

Houston police arrested seven people for shooting into the air on the weekend of New Year's.

Two people, 21-year-old Elijah Sosa and 18-year-old Junior Lezama, were arrested just before midnight on New Year's Eve.

They're accused of shooting into the air very close to where Barajas was shot, but Houston police don't know and can't confirm whether the two are linked.

The shooting remains under investigation.

